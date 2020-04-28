Texas A&M University-San Antonio announces Kevin Fowler as headliner to fall Fiesta event
Festival de Cascarones to take place Nov. 15
SAN ANTONIO – Every year during Fiesta, Texas A&M University-San Antonio holds the last event called Festival de Cascarones.
The event this year was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, the university held a virtual festival to announce that Kevin Fowler would be the headliner for the rescheduled festival on Nov. 15.
After the live stream, Fowler sent a personal message to the University encouraging viewers to take care of themselves.
In addition to the announcement, A&M-San Antonio president Cynthia Teniente-Matson shared the winners of the Golden Egg contest, which provided current and future students an opportunity to win free tuition for a semester.
Students entered the contest by submitting their best cascarón smash contest.
“Between hosting this virtual contest for our students and announcing an exciting headliner for our November celebration, we hope we were able to share some much-needed Fiesta spirit with the community," Matson said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
