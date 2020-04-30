Kerrville to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

KERRVILLE, Texas – The city of Kerrville will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 2.

According to a news release, testing will be conducted by appointment only at the Kroc Center at 201 Holdsworth Dr. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting Thursday, people can call 512-883-2400 or visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG to schedule a screening and a test appointment. Testing will not be provided to people who drive up to the testing site without an appointment.

People will only be tested if they have fever and/or chill, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pains, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, and/or loss of taste and/or smell.

People who are being tested will stay in their car and be administered the test without leaving their vehicles.

For any additional questions, contact The Texas Department of State Health Services at 512-883-2400.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

