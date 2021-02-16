WATCH LIVE: CPS Energy holds power outage update at 2:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on efforts to restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents who have been without power for long hours amid this winter storm.

Roughly two-thirds of the CPS Energy grids continue to have rotating outages, but with the unprecedented demand for power, residents have reported that outages have lasted for several hours or longer. The other one-third of the grid remains powered because those circuits power critical services, like a hospital, base or police department.

Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy president and CEO, on Monday said the bulk of the outages residents are experiencing are due to the rotations. Without the rolling blackouts, entire grids would be knocked offline, leaving them without power indefinitely, Gold-Williams said.

Because of the demand — which has surpassed the demand seen in the summer months — CPS officials are asking people to conserve energy when possible.

The dangerous cold air mass in San Antonio will keep temperatures below freezing for most of Tuesday. Partial melting will take place, only to see everything re-freeze Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected after sunset on Tuesday.

Some San Antonio residents without power told KSAT that they have resorted to bundling up or heading to their vehicles for a brief relief from their cold homes.

As of 11 a.m., about 320,000 customers in Bexar County are affected by power outages.

