🍔 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Texas Testicle Festival, SeaWorld Food Festival, Tax-Free weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Hello, everyone! The weekend is finally here. Festivals, freebies, tax-free weekend and so much more are happening throughout the weekend that you won’t want to miss.

Some school districts have returned to the classroom, and others are soon heading in. Families can take advantage of the school supply giveaways organizations are hosting this weekend while saving some bucks at the store.

Plus, we all love a good feast. People can visit SeaWorld San Antonio for its Red, White, & BBQ Food Festival, or if you’re a foodie who dares to try new things, you can attend the Texas Testicle Festival in Fredericksburg for an all-you-can-eat fried bull testicles.

If that doesn’t sound appealing, don’t worry. There are other places where you can get discounted foods and complimentary appetizers or kick back and relax for a local movie night with the family.

Here’s a look at this week’s events.

Happening over the weekend:

BACK-TO-SCHOOL GIVEAWAYS: With school starting up again, organizations and school districts across Bexar County will have back-to-school giveaways on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. The events will distribute school supply giveaways, free haircuts, immunizations and more. Read our story With school starting up again, organizations and school districts across Bexar County will have back-to-school giveaways on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. The events will distribute school supply giveaways, free haircuts, immunizations and more. Read our story here

SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO FOOD FESTIVAL: The amusement park is hosting the The amusement park is hosting the “Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America” festival that features five different kinds of barbecue from across the country every weekend starting Aug. 9 until Sept. 2. The park will offer live music and a five-punch lanyard for $30.99. SeaWorld San Antonio Pass Members get two additional samples when they purchase a lanyard

INGRAM PARK MALL: The mall will host a The mall will host a Tax-Free weekend celebration from Aug. 9 through Aug. 12 at 6301 Northwest Loop 410. On Aug. 9, a bounce house will be on-site at Dillard’s Court from 2- 4 p.m. A back-to-school supply giveaway, while supplies last, will be held at the JC Penny Courtyard from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. along with a petting zoo at the children’s play area from 2- 6 p.m. on Aug. 10. Families can see a magician, get their face painted or have a balloon artist make them a cool balloon figure from 2-4 p.m. at the children’s play area on Aug. 11. There will be pottery painting at the children’s play area from 2- 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.

MISSION KAYAK: Participants can rent a kayak at the Museum Reach, just north of downtown near the Pearl District. Rentals range between $35- $140. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Guests can reserve a rental Participants can rent a kayak at the Museum Reach, just north of downtown near the Pearl District. Rentals range between $35- $140. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Guests can reserve a rental here

SHIPT SNACK SQUAD: Join the back-to-school mobile tour to discover tips for expanding lunch and snack choices for your kids while saving money from noon- 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 2-10 p.m. on Aug. 10. The Shipt Snack Squad will be located at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair at 434 S Alamo St.

Friday, Aug. 9

CINEMA AT WILL’S PLAZA: Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and kick back with the family to watch Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and kick back with the family to watch “The Lego Movie.” Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will be shown at 7 p.m. No outside food, drinks, or pets are allowed at the plaza.

EAT & PLAY IN TRAVIS PARK: Travis Park hosts an Travis Park hosts an Eat & Play event every second Friday of the month — from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.. The park will have food trucks, music and activities. Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St.

HTeaO: If you haven’t tried HTeaO, stop by a local HTeaO location for a buy one, get one free cup of tea every Friday in August for students going back to school. The offer is per person and can’t be combined with other deals. The BOGO is available in-store and drive-thru only.

THE GUADALUPE LATINO BOOKSTORE: Guests will have a chance to meet poet laureate Eddie Vega as part of the Guests will have a chance to meet poet laureate Eddie Vega as part of the Texas Author Series event from 6- 8 p.m. at 1300 Guadalupe Street. Vega will read from his book “Somos Nopales.” Light refreshments will be served.

TRIVIA NIGHT: Participate in a Participate in a themed football hall of fame trivia while watching the Texans/Steelers preseason game at 6 p.m. at La Cantera at 1 Spurs Way. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from Frost Plaza kiosks.

Saturday, Aug. 10

BACK-TO-SCHOOL MOVIE NIGHT: Hemisfair will host an evening of Hemisfair will host an evening of Super Fun Saturday with H-E-B: Back to School Movie Night. From 8- 10 p.m., the park will screen “Monsters University” and have craft activities for the kids.

FREDERICKSBURG TEXAS TESTICLE FESTIVAL: The The Fredericksburg Texas Testicle Festival offers all-you-can-eat fried bull testicles. Burgers, pork sandwiches and ribeye steaks are also on the menu. The festival is scheduled for Aug. 10 and Aug. 31 at 7905 Old San Antonio Rd. Tickets for either date can be purchased here

GEORGE LOPEZ: The The comedian will return to the Alamo City for his “Alllriiiighhttt, Texas” comedy tour on Aug. 10 at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase tickets here

GRAND TEQUILA MEXICAN RESTAURANT & CANTINA: The restaurant is celebrating The restaurant is celebrating 10 years of business and will offer all-day festivities for incoming customers. The Mexican restaurant is located at 8723 Highway 151. Starting at 6 a.m., the first 25 kids to arrive with their parents or guardians will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. Kids must be present to receive a ticket for the backpack redemption at checkout. There’s also a sweet deal for the first 25 adults to arrive at 6 a.m. The following 25 adults will receive a Grand Tequila branded reusable cup with a flyer that offers 99-cent refills on sodas and iced teas for a year. From 10 a.m.- 2 a.m., all dine-in guests will be treated to a free appetizer of Queso Flameado or traditional nachos with beans, cheese and jalapeño. Guests can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet for $13.99 per adult from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The buffet will feature menudo, pozole, barbacoa and more. Enjoy happy hour with discounted appetizers and drinks between 2-7 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., the restaurant will offer $2 frozen or on-the-rocks house Margaritas.

KIDS WILD NIGHT OUT: The San Antonio Zoo is hosting a wild night where “Kids stay, Parents Play.” Tickets are $45 per child. From 6-9 p.m., kids ages 3-12 can be dropped off at the Education Center at the zoo between 5-5:15 p.m. The evening will feature a pizza dinner, zoo tours, animal meet & greets and engaging activities. Parents can pick up their children between 8:45-9 p.m. Tickets are $45 per child. You can purchase your tickets The San Antonio Zoo is hosting a wild night where “Kids stay, Parents Play.” Tickets are $45 per child. From 6-9 p.m., kids ages 3-12 can be dropped off at the Education Center at the zoo between 5-5:15 p.m. The evening will feature a pizza dinner, zoo tours, animal meet & greets and engaging activities. Parents can pick up their children between 8:45-9 p.m. Tickets are $45 per child. You can purchase your tickets here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Grab your blanket and join the Grab your blanket and join the Tower of Americas for a screening of “Barbie” at sunset. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

SWEET TREAT GIVEAWAY: will give away free ice cream from Andy’s Frozen Custard from 1- 3 p.m. at 1 Spurs Way. Frost Plaza will give away free ice cream from Andy’s Frozen Custard from 1- 3 p.m. at 1 Spurs Way.

Sunday, Aug. 11

LOCALS DAY - BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: Locals can get a free entry for Locals can get a free entry for Locals Day on Sunday. The downtown museum features art and artifacts representing the American West.

RETROFIT SUMMER FEST: This This free festival is a ‘90s-themed pop culture market filled with anime merchandise, themed art and food from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

FREE PUPPY 101 : If you just got a new puppy and need help training your furry friend, the Animal Care Services is offering a free : If you just got a new puppy and need help training your furry friend, the Animal Care Services is offering a free Puppy 101 course for new pet parents from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Municipal Shelter, 4710 State Highway 151. No reservation is needed.

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: Comedian and actor Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his “It Ain’t Right” tour to the Frost Bank Center. Pat McGann and Pete Correale will join Maniscalco at the show. You can purchase your tickets here

FREE SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga at The Good Kind is available to the public from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St. Participants can bring their own favorite mat. Brunch and mimosas will be available afterward.

