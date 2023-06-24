100º

Texas Eats: Hot sauce, Hill Country sippin’ and taco fusion

Join David Elder as he visits top-rated restaurants throughout Central and South Texas on this fun-filled episode

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, KSAT’s David Elder takes us to the Hill Country for some elevated Cajun food.

Then we’re headed out to Georgetown for some insane hot sauce options! We’re sippin’ wine in Kerrville, and then we’re off to San Antonio for some light lunch fare. Then it’s down to the coast for some crazy taco fusion.

We’ve got fresh baked sweets in Waco and Top-50 BBQ in San Marcos.

This is an episode you surely don’t want to miss!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Silo’s Baking Co.

601 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76701

Mikey V’s Tacos

112 W 8th St, Georgetown, TX 78626

Grape Juice

623 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028

Hays County Barbecue Restaurant

1612 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Granite House Lounge

504 Granite Ave, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Picnikins Patio Cafe

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78249

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

