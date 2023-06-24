Texas Eats: Hot sauce, Hill Country sippin’ and taco fusion

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

In this week’s episode of Texas Eats, KSAT’s David Elder takes us to the Hill Country for some elevated Cajun food.

Then we’re headed out to Georgetown for some insane hot sauce options! We’re sippin’ wine in Kerrville, and then we’re off to San Antonio for some light lunch fare. Then it’s down to the coast for some crazy taco fusion.

We’ve got fresh baked sweets in Waco and Top-50 BBQ in San Marcos.

This is an episode you surely don’t want to miss!

This Week’s Restaurants:

601 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76701

112 W 8th St, Georgetown, TX 78626

623 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028

1612 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

504 Granite Ave, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

5811 University Heights Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78249

