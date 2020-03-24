Woman in her 40s dies from COVID-19 in San Antonio, marking second virus-related death in city

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 died Tuesday at University Hospital, where she was receiving treatment for the new coronavirus, San Antonio city officials said.

The woman’s death marks the second COVID-19 fatality in Bexar County.

St. Luke’s Catholic Church officials said Tuesday that a the woman, who has not been identified, was an employee there.

“I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the St. Luke’s employee who has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19. We know that God is always with us, even in these dark times of suffering," Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said in a statement.

“The Lord is our strength and our salvation. The St. Luke’s Church and School community are in mourning with this devastating loss, and I and the archdiocese will raise them up in prayer as we seek the Lord in overcoming the present struggles. Our shared faith in Christ will see us through,” Garcia-Siller added. "Pray. Pray. Pray.”

The first COVID-19 death in the city came Sunday night, when a woman in her 80s died at an area hospice care facility.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

