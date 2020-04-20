SAMSAT adds new video classes to meet demand for distance learning

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology has been going strong with their distance learning classes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, they have gotten such demand for their live classes on robotics, video game programming, etc. that they’ve had to add second and third classes to meet the demand.

So for students and science enthusiasts like 10-year-old Reagan Breeding, even though school doors are closed, it doesn’t mean learning needs to stop.

When she is not working on her distance-learning homework she is focused on science and technology, taking lectures and classes when she can.

“It was a space lecture of how humans can live on Mars and how they’re developing the Mars community,” Breeding said.

SAMSAT intends to add even more courses, including K-12 offerings and also professional development and university-level content.

“We have topic specific classes like 3-D printing, video game design, robots, all about ciphers -- which connects for a Nicola Tesla machine and then we have very special classes, like one that is about epidemiology. We call it ‘COVID Away,'" Cliff Zintgraff, with SAMSAT said.

“STEM education and careers are really important they can be transformational for students in our community and for cities for families. We’re doing this because, what a great example of STEM education --keeping our lives moving forward during this time,” Zintgraff said.

