Gov. Abbott to provide update on COVID-19 response in Texas at 2 p.m. Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state of Texas’ response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

The press conference will be held in the auditorium of the State Capitol. Delays are possible.

Tuesday’s briefing comes after Gov. Abbott addressed Texans on Friday, announcing that public and private schools and higher education campuses will be closed for in-person learning for the rest of the academic year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The governor also announced other parts of Texas will soon begin to reopen, including some retailers if their products can be sold via drive-thru, delivery or curbside and if state guidelines can be followed.

All state parks have also reopened, as of Monday, under Abbott’s order. Visitors are required to wear face coverings or masks and follow social distancing guidelines and gatherings should not exceed five people.

As of Monday, there are 19,453 cases of the coronavirus reported in Texas, with over 495 fatalities and an estimated 5,706 patients that have recovered, according to the state health department.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

