COVID-19 pandemic forces Bexar County couples to seek courthouse marriages

SAN ANTONIO – When Michael Bragg and his bride-to-be, Crystal, purchased a marriage license last week at the Bexar County Courthouse, they decided since they were already there they would tie the knot immediately.

"We did have other plans," Bragg said. "It wasn't what we planned to do."

Their original plans called for a big celebration, he said.

“After they started limiting the number of people gathering, we said, ‘We’ll have to do it later,’” Bragg said. “So we just decided to do it now.”

Judge Velia Meza's schedule had an opening and she performed the short ceremony.

“We’re still going to have a ceremony and celebration when things clear up,” Crystal Bragg said. “And in the meantime, I get to be married to this guy, so I’m pretty happy.”

