COVID-19 pandemic forces Bexar County couples to seek courthouse marriages
Big weddings postponed due to crowd restrictions
SAN ANTONIO – When Michael Bragg and his bride-to-be, Crystal, purchased a marriage license last week at the Bexar County Courthouse, they decided since they were already there they would tie the knot immediately.
"We did have other plans," Bragg said. "It wasn't what we planned to do."
Their original plans called for a big celebration, he said.
“After they started limiting the number of people gathering, we said, ‘We’ll have to do it later,’” Bragg said. “So we just decided to do it now.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released his plans to reopen Texas. Here’s what we know
Judge Velia Meza's schedule had an opening and she performed the short ceremony.
“We’re still going to have a ceremony and celebration when things clear up,” Crystal Bragg said. “And in the meantime, I get to be married to this guy, so I’m pretty happy.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
