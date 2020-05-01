As businesses reopen, San Antonio reports largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Friday there are now 1,477 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Bexar County.

That’s an increase of 103 cases as restaurants, retail stores and malls began to reopen, the largest increase in a single day in the county.

The bulk of the new cases, 91 of the 103 people who received positive test results Friday, came from the Bexar County Jail, according to County Judge Nelson Wolff. The jail has been overrun by COVID-19, where more than 150 cases have been confirmed.

No additional deaths were announced and the city’s death toll is now at 48.

As of Friday, 638 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Sixty patients are hospitalized, 42 are in the intensive care unit and 21 are on ventilators.

Eighteen of the deaths occurred among residents at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 48 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 18 in all — occurred among residents at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-two of the 46 people who have died were Hispanic, 11 of those who died were black, 12 were white and one was Asian. Four of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.

Age Group Number of Cases (as of 4/30/20) % of Total Cases 0-19 72 5.24% 20-29 222 16.16% 30-39 273 19.87% 40-49 249 18.12% 50-59 246 17.90% 60-69 181 13.17% 70-79 89 6.48% 80-89 37 2.69% 90-99 4 0.29% 100-109 1 0.07%

Gender of patient Number of Cases (as of 4/30/20) % of Cases Male 692 50% Female 682 50%

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

Find the latest information for surrounding counties here:

Fatal outbreak at San Antonio nursing home

The virus quickly spread through Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation in late March, infecting more than 100 residents and staff and taking the lives of 18 residents so far.

After the outbreak was identified, city officials barred nursing home staffers from working in multiple nursing homes. Still, some of the infected staff members from the Southeast facility had already spent time at other locations.

The facility has a history of poor health and safety ratings. At least two people who worked at the facility during the outbreak and one family of a resident have spoken to KSAT about how they think the administrators failed to adequately respond.

A spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services confirmed the agency is investigating Southeast Nursing’s infection control practices, whether it properly screened staff and providers of critical services to residents and whether it has been following COVID-19 related guidance from state and federal authorities.