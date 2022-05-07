Texas Eats: Wings, Loaded Burgers and Cajun Seafood

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, KSAT’s David Elder visits Wayne’s Wings’ newest location in San Antonio where he samples some of their best wing flavors and a Philly cheesesteak.

He speaks with the owner, Dwayne, about his new expansion off of Bandera Road.

Then, David heads North to Austin to try some loaded burgers with a twist at Jewboy Burgers. We hear from the owner, Mo Pittle, on how he mixes his Jewish and Hispanic culture to create some unique and inventive burger flavors.

Then, he goes to San Antonio to sample some Sichuan cuisine with a modern twist at DASHI. We get in-depth with the owner, Kristina Zhao, about Chinese culture and what she has carried over into her modern takes on Chinese cuisine.

Next, David takes a trip to Corpus Christi to indulge in some fresh raw oysters and flavorful seafood favorites. Then, more seafood, this time with a Cajun twist, at Red Hook Seafood in San Antonio.

After that, David heads to Georgetown to sample some elevated Latin American fare and clever cocktails at Fuego Latino Gastropub.

Finally, David visits Anchor Bar in San Antonio, to pair some Shiner beers with huge chicken wings and delicious cheesy pizzas.

Restaurants featured this week:

Wayne’s Wings - 11600 Bandera Rd #116, San Antonio, TX 78250

Wings at Wayne's Wings in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Jewboy Burgers - 5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751

A juicy burger from Jewboy Burgers in Austin. (KSAT)

DASHI - 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232

Sichuan cuisine at DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Saltwater Grill - 2401 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Seafood at Saltwater Grill in Corpus Christi. (KSAT)

Red Hook Seafood - 6759 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

Seafood at Red Hook Seafood in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Fuego Latino Gastropub - 708 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

Appetizers at Fuego Latino Gastropub in Georgetown. (KSAT)

Anchor Bar - 4553 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249

Pizza at Anchor Bar in San Antonio. (KSAT)

