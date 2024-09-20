👻 Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Paranormal Fest, Zoo Boo!, Oktoberfest

Paranormal Fest will be held at Victoria's Black Swan Inn on Sept.21.

Hello! Aren’t you excited that fall officially starts this Sunday?

We can officially say that spooky season is here now that plenty of places are starting to host Halloween-themed events such as Zoo Boo! or even Rockberry Ranch opening up its annual pumpkin patch for the season.

Recommended Videos

If you’re still not quite ready to get into the Halloween spirit, Oktoberfest will make its first debut at La Villita this weekend.

There will also be a jazz concert at the Japanese Tea Garden or you can continue to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture at some Hispanic Heritage events.

Take a look at this weekend’s fa-BOO-lous events:

Happening over the weekend:

13TH FLOOR: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets here if you dare.

FRIGHT FEST: “The Conjuring Universe” and “Stranger Things” are two new haunts that will make guests scream until Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.

HOWL-O-SCREAM: Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” until Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” until Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click here for more information.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Every weekend in September, enjoy a day at Every weekend in September, enjoy a day at Market Square filled with music, food booths, and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS: The caverns will celebrate its The caverns will celebrate its third-annual Butterflies and Blooms with the migration of the Monarch butterflies on Sept. 21-22. The event will feature presentations on butterfly habitats from the house landscape team, live music, educational displays and more.

“NICHOS Y DICHOS”: MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of “Nichos y Dichos ” on display created by women artists. The artwork will have phrases that contain advice and popular wisdom. The exhibit will be from Sept. 21 until Oct. 4 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 S. Colorado Street. Guests interested in a visit can call 210-228-0201.

OKTOBERFEST: Enjoy a free Enjoy a free German celebration with a cultural experience with music, food, local brand representation and river parades from Sept. 20-22 at La Villita.

“RIO BRAVO”: Vibrant music and dance traditions of the Texas-Mexico border region will come to life when Vibrant music and dance traditions of the Texas-Mexico border region will come to life when “Rio Bravo” returns for its 30th-anniversary performances. “Rio Bravo” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 at the Buena Vista Theater at the UTSA Downtown Campus at 501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd. Tickets can be purchased here

ROCKBERRY RANCH: Pumpkin patches are returning this spooky season! Rockberry Ranch will be open for its 2024 Pumpkin Fest every weekend starting Sept. 21 and ending on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rockberry Ranch will also be open on Oct. 14. The ranch will have tickets on sale for $16.95 until Sept. 25; after that, tickets at the gate will be $22.95 each. Pumpkin patches are returning this spooky season! Rockberry Ranch will be open for its 2024 Pumpkin Fest every weekend starting Sept. 21 and ending on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rockberry Ranch will also be open on Oct. 14. The ranch will have tickets on sale for $16.95 until Sept. 25; after that, tickets at the gate will be $22.95 each. Rockberry Ranch is located at 995 W> Gates Valley Rd. in Poteet.

“SESAME STREET LIVE”: Sing, dance and play with the “Sesame Street” characters when they come to visit San Antonio. Sing, dance and play with the “Sesame Street” characters when they come to visit San Antonio. “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” will have two performances at the Majestic Theatre on Sept. 20 and 21.

ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo will start its annual The San Antonio Zoo will start its annual Zoo Boo event on Sept. 21 until Oct. 31. Guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme the zoo will host. From Sept. 21-22, the zoo’s theme will be Medieval Times. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here

Friday, Sept. 20

FUERZA REGIDA: The reginal Mexican group will brings its “Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased The reginal Mexican group will brings its “Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

JAZZ FALL CONCERT SERIES: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold a free Jazz Fall Concert at the Japanese Tea Garden from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

JESSICA KIRSON: The comedian will appear on stage for “The Never Ending Tour” at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will appear on stage for “The Never Ending Tour” at 7 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

Saturday, Sept. 21

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening of “Encanto” at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

PARANORMAL FEST: Listen and learn the history of a spooky atmosphere during Listen and learn the history of a spooky atmosphere during Paranormal Fest from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, located at 1006 Holbrook Rd Ste A. Tickets are limited, but they’re still available to purchase here

TALK-ITO DE NOPALITOS: A free reading and book signing for “ A free reading and book signing for “ Somos Nopales” by Eddie Vega, a San Antonio poet laureate, will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Library, located at 600 Soledad.

THE STARLIGHTER: The Starlighter, a popular venue in the Deco District, will celebrate its third-year anniversary with a The Starlighter, a popular venue in the Deco District, will celebrate its third-year anniversary with a music festival featuring 15 local bands. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online . The venue is located at 1910 Fredericksburg Drive.

Sunday, Sept. 22

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offers The Mobile Om Yoga and San Antonio River Foundation offers free one-hour yoga sessions from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday until Nov. 24 at Confluence Park, 310 W Mitchell St.

LOCALS DAY- SAN ANTONIO ZOO: If you’re trying to do some budget-saving events, the zoo will have If you’re trying to do some budget-saving events, the zoo will have locals days on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24. Local visitors can get in for $8 each with proof of residency.

SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.

What’s trending: