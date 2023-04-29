61º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Sweet & Savory Beignets, Spicy Hot Sauce & Texas BBQ

Special: Join David Elder as he shares some of his favorite bites from around Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Fried Chicken Beignet at The Beignet Stand in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder checks out The Beignet Stand on Broadway in San Antonio for some creative, sweet and savory beignet creations.

Next, David heads up to Austin for some top-tier Texas BBQ from the female-owned and operated BBQ joint, la Barbecue.

After that, it’s off to Boerne for some authentic Spanish paella and tapas at Botero Tapas + Wine Bar.

Next up is Hill Country comfort food at Hill & Vine in Fredericksburg.

David then heads to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood around at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.

Next, David spices things up with birria tacos and hot sauce at Mikey V’s Tacos On The Square and Hot Sauce Shop in Georgetown.

David finishes things up at a hidden gem in Canyon Lake at Gennaro’s Trattoria.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉Shiner Beer Berry Compote👈

This Week’s Restaurants:

The Beignet Stand

8343 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

la Barbecue

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Platter of Texas BBQ from la Barbecue in Austin (ksat12)

Botero Tapas + Wine Bar

161 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Paella from Botero in Boerne (ksat12)

Hill & Vine

210 S Adams St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

McAdoo’s Seafood Company

196 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Mikey V’s Tacos On The Square and Hot Sauce Shop

112 W 8th St, Georgetown, TX 78626

Gennaro’s Trattoria

10018 Startz Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

