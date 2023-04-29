Texas Eats: Sweet & Savory Beignets, Spicy Hot Sauce & Texas BBQ

Fried Chicken Beignet at The Beignet Stand in San Antonio

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder checks out The Beignet Stand on Broadway in San Antonio for some creative, sweet and savory beignet creations.

Next, David heads up to Austin for some top-tier Texas BBQ from the female-owned and operated BBQ joint, la Barbecue.

After that, it’s off to Boerne for some authentic Spanish paella and tapas at Botero Tapas + Wine Bar.

Next up is Hill Country comfort food at Hill & Vine in Fredericksburg.

David then heads to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood around at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.

Next, David spices things up with birria tacos and hot sauce at Mikey V’s Tacos On The Square and Hot Sauce Shop in Georgetown.

David finishes things up at a hidden gem in Canyon Lake at Gennaro’s Trattoria.

You definitely don’t want to miss this fun-filled and delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

8343 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Platter of Texas BBQ from la Barbecue in Austin (ksat12)

161 S Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Paella from Botero in Boerne (ksat12)

210 S Adams St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

196 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

112 W 8th St, Georgetown, TX 78626

10018 Startz Rd, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: