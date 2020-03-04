Vote 2020 Newsletter: Breaking down the election results from Super Tuesday
STORY OF THE WEEK: 9 races headed for runoff in Bexar County
While a majority of March Primary races in Bexar County were decided Tuesday, there are nine races that will be headed to a runoff.
A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote in the primary. If that doesn’t happen in any given race, that race will head to a runoff.
Which races will be involved in the runoff election?
- U.S. Representative, District 23 (R) Texas
- State Senator, District 19 (D)
- State Representative, District 119 (D)
- Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (D)
- Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3 (R)
- Bexar County Constable, Precinct 2 (D)
- Bexar County Constable, Precinct 4 (D)
- Bexar County Chair (D)
- Bexar County Chair (R)
When will the runoff election be held?
May 26
What should you bring?
A photo ID. On the list of acceptable forms of ID: your Texas Driver License, a U.S. Military ID Card, a DPS-issued Texas Handgun License. Click here for a full list.
If you don’t have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your polling place.
BREAKDOWN: Here’s how Texans voted in the presidential primary based on race, sex, education
The Associated Press surveyed voters in eight of the 14 states holding Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday. Here are some Texas numbers based on those surveys:
- More women voted than men
- The age group that turned out most at the polls was 45-64
- 45% percent of voters were white
- 58% of voters reported not having a college degree
- 53% of voters identified as moderate
- 70% of voters deemed the country’s economic system unfair
Super Tuesday has been a fixture in United States politics since 1984. After tonight we could have a better picture of where things stand as far as the presidential race goes. Even though the states and territories that vote on Super Tuesday changes year to year, it’s a primary day that’s always considered a big deal. That’s because it is the single day where the most states hold elections to pick a presidential nominee.
On the Democratic side
This year 1,357 pledged delegates out of 3,979 are up for grabs today. To secure the nomination, a candidate must win 1,991.
On the Republican side
President Donald Trump is not facing serious competition in his reelection campaign.
