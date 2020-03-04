Vote 2020 Newsletter: Breaking down the election results from Super Tuesday

With nearly all of the votes counted in Bexar County for the 2020 Texas primary, KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will break down the results live at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. David Crockett, a political science professor at Trinity University.

You can livestream that conversation on KSAT.com, the KSAT newsreader app or your KSAT TV channel wherever you stream.

Record 253,000 vote in Bexar County for primary election amid software issues

Bernie Sanders wins Bexar County, but Joe Biden takes Texas

Salazar Wins Democratic Primary, to face Gerard Rickhoff in Bexar County Sheriff race

Xochil Peña Rodriguez, Rep. Roland Gutierrez likely headed to runoff for state Senate District 19

Rickhoff, DeBerry headed to runoff in GOP race for Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3

Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones declares victory in Texas’ CD- 23 primary, GOP headed to runoff

Cuellar wins over progressive challengers in Democratic race for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Leticia R. Vazquez, Ino Badillo head to runoff election

Here’s how Texans voted on the propositions on the Primary Election ballots

Nationwide Super Tuesday presidential election results, delegate tracker

Two Democrats head to runoff to replace Roland Gutierrez in Texas House District 119

Here’s how Texans voted for president based on race, sex, education

ICYMI: Texas March 2020 Primary Election Results

‘I worked so hard’: KSAT producer shares first-time voting experience after becoming US citizen

How to spot fake news as political season gets into full swing

STORY OF THE WEEK: 9 races headed for runoff in Bexar County

While a majority of March Primary races in Bexar County were decided Tuesday, there are nine races that will be headed to a runoff.

A candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote in the primary. If that doesn’t happen in any given race, that race will head to a runoff.

Which races will be involved in the runoff election?

When will the runoff election be held?

May 26

What should you bring?

A photo ID. On the list of acceptable forms of ID: your Texas Driver License, a U.S. Military ID Card, a DPS-issued Texas Handgun License. Click here for a full list.

If you don’t have one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your polling place.

The Associated Press surveyed voters in eight of the 14 states holding Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday. Here are some Texas numbers based on those surveys:

More women voted than men

The age group that turned out most at the polls was 45-64

45% percent of voters were white

58% of voters reported not having a college degree

53% of voters identified as moderate

70% of voters deemed the country’s economic system unfair

Super Tuesday has been a fixture in United States politics since 1984. After tonight we could have a better picture of where things stand as far as the presidential race goes. Even though the states and territories that vote on Super Tuesday changes year to year, it’s a primary day that’s always considered a big deal. That’s because it is the single day where the most states hold elections to pick a presidential nominee.

On the Democratic side

This year 1,357 pledged delegates out of 3,979 are up for grabs today. To secure the nomination, a candidate must win 1,991.

On the Republican side

President Donald Trump is not facing serious competition in his reelection campaign.