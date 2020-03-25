Texas Workforce Commission will answer your unemployment questions on Facebook Live at 2:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – As unemployment claims soar throughout Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Workforce Commission will hold a Facebook livestream to answer frequently asked questions Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Officials will discuss how to sign up for unemployment benefits and other frequently asked questions.

Since COVID-19 began spreading throughout communities in Texas, city and county emergency declarations and stay-at-home orders have shut down several businesses.

In a recent interview, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said that the unemployment rate in Texas is around 9%.

Texas unemployment rate headed toward double digits, comptroller warns

More than 16,000 claims have already been filed with the commission between March 8 through March 14.

In an effort to respond to the demand, the commission set up a tele-center, which runs from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-5p.m. on Saturday.

With millions out of work, furloughed Texas workers struggle to file for unemployment

People who live in the San Antonio area should call Workforce Solutions Alamo at 210-224-HELP. The organization provides services for employees and employers, helping connect them with each other.

