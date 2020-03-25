Texas Workforce Commission will answer your unemployment questions on Facebook Live at 2:30 p.m.
Unemployment claims have soared amid COVID-19 pandemic
SAN ANTONIO – As unemployment claims soar throughout Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Workforce Commission will hold a Facebook livestream to answer frequently asked questions Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Officials will discuss how to sign up for unemployment benefits and other frequently asked questions.
Since COVID-19 began spreading throughout communities in Texas, city and county emergency declarations and stay-at-home orders have shut down several businesses.
In a recent interview, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said that the unemployment rate in Texas is around 9%.
Texas unemployment rate headed toward double digits, comptroller warns
More than 16,000 claims have already been filed with the commission between March 8 through March 14.
In an effort to respond to the demand, the commission set up a tele-center, which runs from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-5p.m. on Saturday.
With millions out of work, furloughed Texas workers struggle to file for unemployment
People who live in the San Antonio area should call Workforce Solutions Alamo at 210-224-HELP. The organization provides services for employees and employers, helping connect them with each other.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.