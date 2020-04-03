San Antonio Food Bank continuing with mega drive-thru giveaways
2 more planned for next week
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is expecting to feed thousands of families through a form of food distribution adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is holding its second mega drive-thru distribution Friday, allowing people in need to receive help without leaving the safety of their cars. Another giveaway was held this past Tuesday.
The food distributions, which are done through pre-registration only, allow people to get help without leaving the safety of their cars.
San Antonio Food Bank’s mega distribution site helps deliver food to those in need
Drivers had begun lining up at Brooks City Base as early as 4:30 a.m. Friday for the event which wasn’t scheduled to begin until 10 a.m.
Long before it began, though, a food bank spokesman told KSAT 12 News that all of the slots for that day had been filled.
At least two more mega distributions are scheduled for next week, Tuesday and Thursday.
To pre-register, go to the San Antonio Food Bank’s website by clicking here.
