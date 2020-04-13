University Health nurse assigned to jail tests positive for COVID-19, according to BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – A nurse assigned to the Bexar County Jail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The nurse works with the University Health System and was in contact with inmates as recently as Friday, an email sent to BCSO staff from Sheriff Javier Salazar and obtained by KSAT 12 News states.

The email states that the nurse was assigned to the south tower and worked Thursdays and Fridays dispensing medicines to inmates.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff briefly spoke about the case Sunday evening during his daily briefing with Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Wolff said that’s a “dangerous sign” that the virus could be spreading quickly and to expect more cases at the jail among staff and inmates as more people are tested.

Two Bexar County inmates and a jail maintenance worker have tested positive for COVID-19, KSAT 12 previously reported.

There are 772 positive cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County as of Sunday evening, according to Nirenberg.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

