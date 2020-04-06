Gov. Abbott announces initiative that provides free childcare for frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic
Care.com offering 90 days of free access
SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced a new initiative aimed at helping parents working at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott said the Care.com initiative will give 90 days of free access to their services, which includes in-home child care. Starting Monday, families and prospective caregivers can enroll online, create job posts and profiles and connect, according to Care.com.
“The Texas portal gives residents the ability to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, providing additional support to frontline workers,” a Care.com release states.
The program is exclusively for frontline employees needing child care outside normal business hours or with special needs, the release states.
Texas nurse fighting coronavirus pandemic visits her daughter through a window
Frontline workers include all essential jobs including first-responders and those in healthcare, sanitation or grocery stores, according to the release.
Parents will first need to provide their place of work and ZIP code to create an account. To apply for childcare or to apply as a child sitter, click here.
“This Care.com initiative will provide an additional avenue of support for our frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 response,” Abbott said in a news release. “I am grateful for Care.com’s commitment to ensuring accessible child care is available to Texans fulfilling essential services during this time.”
NEISD librarians make 3D face shields for healthcare workers
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonios
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.