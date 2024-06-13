🍔 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Father’s Day, Burger Week starts, Art & Music Festival

Welcome to the (almost) weekend! Sunday marks Father’s Day, and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate Dad, we have some options for you.

Here are some of the upcoming events taking place around San Antonio.

What’s happening over the weekend

BURGER WEEK STARTS: San Antonio Burger Week, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank, starts on Friday and ends on June 24. During this time, dozens of local restaurants will sell specialty burgers from $8-$12. Read our story San Antonio Burger Week, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank, starts on Friday and ends on June 24. During this time, dozens of local restaurants will sell specialty burgers from $8-$12. Read our story here

NEW EXHIBIT OPENS: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will open a new exhibit so people can learn about animals and their natural habitats. The summer exhibition titled, “Survival of the Fittest: Envisioning Wildlife and Wilderness with the Big Four, Masterworks from the Rijksmuseum Twenthe and the National Museum of Wildlife Art,” opens Friday through Sept. 8. Read our story The Briscoe Western Art Museum will open a new exhibit so people can learn about animals and their natural habitats. The summer exhibition titled, “Survival of the Fittest: Envisioning Wildlife and Wilderness with the Big Four, Masterworks from the Rijksmuseum Twenthe and the National Museum of Wildlife Art,” opens Friday through Sept. 8. Read our story here

NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows will take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows will take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story here

MISSIONS: The San Antonio Missions will host the Corpus Christi Hooks at Wolff Stadium on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click The San Antonio Missions will host the Corpus Christi Hooks at Wolff Stadium on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information.

DRIVERS WATCH OUT: Portions of Interstate 10 will be closed at Loop 1604 this weekend. As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Click Portions of Interstate 10 will be closed at Loop 1604 this weekend. As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. Click here for more information.

Thursday, June 13

HEMISFAIR LIVE MUSIC: Sound Cream Sunset Sessions take place at Civic Park every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June. These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. Read more Sound Cream Sunset Sessions take place at Civic Park every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June. These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. Read more here

Friday, June 14

HAIRSPRAY: H-E-B Cinema on Will’s Plaza will present “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is free, and people can bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A concession and bar will be available. Click H-E-B Cinema on Will’s Plaza will present “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is free, and people can bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A concession and bar will be available. Click here for more information.

Saturday, June 15

KING GEORGE: Country music legend George Strait will play his first-ever concert at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman are also slated to perform in the heart of Aggieland. Read more Country music legend George Strait will play his first-ever concert at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman are also slated to perform in the heart of Aggieland. Read more here , and look for ticket availability here

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS : The 25th annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St., and ends at Comanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave. The parade will lead to the Juneteenth Festival at Comanche Park #2. The festival includes a health fair, children’s activities, food booths, and local musicians and DJs, including the 12 Eleven Band and Heatwave. The event is free from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click : The 25th annual Juneteenth Freedom Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St., and ends at Comanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave. The parade will lead to the Juneteenth Festival at Comanche Park #2. The festival includes a health fair, children’s activities, food booths, and local musicians and DJs, including the 12 Eleven Band and Heatwave. The event is free from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Click here for a full list of Juneteenth events.

ART & MUSIC FEST : The inaugural San Antonio Art & Music Festival is heading downtown this Saturday. SAAM Fest will include more than 100 art vendors, live music from two stages, live mural painting, five food trucks, comedians and more. Read our story : The inaugural San Antonio Art & Music Festival is heading downtown this Saturday. SAAM Fest will include more than 100 art vendors, live music from two stages, live mural painting, five food trucks, comedians and more. Read our story here

PRIDE HIKE: Phil Hardberger Park will host the second annual Pride Hike: Let’s Celebrate Nature’s Diversity from 9-11 a.m. The event is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Click Phil Hardberger Park will host the second annual Pride Hike: Let’s Celebrate Nature’s Diversity from 9-11 a.m. The event is free, and people of all ages are welcome. Click here for more information on the event, and here for a list of more Pride events.

LATIN FOOD MARKET: Food vendors will bring a melting pot of flavors together at the Sazon Latin Food Night Market this Saturday at Pups and Pals Bar and Grill, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. The market will feature dishes and desserts from the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The event is from 4-10 p.m. Read our story Food vendors will bring a melting pot of flavors together at the Sazon Latin Food Night Market this Saturday at Pups and Pals Bar and Grill, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. The market will feature dishes and desserts from the Caribbean, Central America and South America. The event is from 4-10 p.m. Read our story here

‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ IN THEATERS: The “one ring to rule them all” will return to theaters in Fathom’s re-release of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy Saturday through Monday. The showings will be available at seven different theaters in San Antonio, including Regal Alamo Quarry, Regal Northwoods, and Santikos Casa Blanca. Read our story The “one ring to rule them all” will return to theaters in Fathom’s re-release of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy Saturday through Monday. The showings will be available at seven different theaters in San Antonio, including Regal Alamo Quarry, Regal Northwoods, and Santikos Casa Blanca. Read our story here

ROCK & SHOP: Local vendors will showcase their finest goods at the Rock & Shop Night Market in Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way. The free event is from 6-10 p.m. Click Local vendors will showcase their finest goods at the Rock & Shop Night Market in Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way. The free event is from 6-10 p.m. Click here for more information.

TINY DOG DASH: La Tuna will have its inaugural Tiny Dog Dash at 7 p.m. The race is limited to dogs 15 pounds and under. It is sponsored by The Waggery Southtown. Click La Tuna will have its inaugural Tiny Dog Dash at 7 p.m. The race is limited to dogs 15 pounds and under. It is sponsored by The Waggery Southtown. Click here for more information.

Sunday, June 16

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY: Father’s Day is Sunday. We are encouraging people to post their Father’s Day photos on Father’s Day is Sunday. We are encouraging people to post their Father’s Day photos on KSAT Connect . Here’s a handy guide on how to upload pictures for Father’s Day. Click here for more Father’s Day coverage. Also, if you want to share a sweet treat with Dad this Father’s Day, Scooter’s Coffee is offering a buy one, get one free drink deal. Click here to read our story.

FREE YMCA: Starting on Sunday, the YMCA of Greater San Antonio will give a complimentary week of fun at the Y for “Everyone is a Member Week.” The offer ends on June 23. Read about it Starting on Sunday, the YMCA of Greater San Antonio will give a complimentary week of fun at the Y for “Everyone is a Member Week.” The offer ends on June 23. Read about it here

