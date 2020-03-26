New Braunfels residents prepare for city’s stay-home order amid coronavirus pandemic
A look at how the New Braunfels community is coming together during these challenging times
SAN ANTONIO – The city of New Braunfels’ “Stay at Home, Work Safe” order is set to go into effect at midnight.
The New Braunfels Food Bank will stay open because it falls under essential services.
“We are probably seeing about 35%-40% more traffic than our normal distribution,” said Monica Borrego, executive director of the New Braunfels Food Bank.
The food bank set up a drive-thru service to help those in need.
“People are put in a situation that a lot of people are now without work, so they don’t have the income stream,” said Donald Duncan, a volunteer.
Like San Antonio and Bexar County’s orders, other places that are also exempt include hospitals, grocery stores and gas stations.
The order said residents are allowed to enjoy the outdoors, while maintaining social distancing.
Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
The city of New Braunfels is taking extra measures to make the community safe, including putting signs near park playgrounds and closing them down.
Resident Pat Youngblood and his family spent their Wednesday afternoon at Landa Park. He said he believes the city is doing everything it can to keep everyone safe.
“As long as we can adhere to their directions and so forth, I think that it will eventually hopefully dissipate the virus,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood said the community is showing its support for one another.
“On all the Facebook posts for the neighborhood, people are giving away milk, people sharing their bread, their eggs. All that good things. I think a lot of people in New Braunfels are sticking together, pulling together, and making sure everybody has what they need,” Youngblood said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
