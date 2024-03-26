65º
Fatal crash reported on I-35 southbound near the Forum

Traffic on FM2252 and FM3009 Garden Ridge Police said

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Garden Ridge Police are warning drivers to avoid the area near the Forum following a fatal crash Tuesday.

The police department posted on its Facebook page at about 11 a.m. that a fatality crash occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Forum.

Officers said traffic was heavily congested along I-35 as well as on FM 2252 and FM 3009 and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Construction Alert: The two left lanes of the north and southbound main lanes of Interstate 35 from Walzem Road to Weidner Road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews are installing new lighting on that section of the interstate.

