Fatal crash reported on I-35 southbound near the Forum

Garden Ridge Police are warning drivers to avoid the area near the Forum following a fatal crash Tuesday.

The police department posted on its Facebook page at about 11 a.m. that a fatality crash occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Forum.

Officers said traffic was heavily congested along I-35 as well as on FM 2252 and FM 3009 and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

