🦸 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Superhero Comic Con, Pride Resource Fair, camels at the Alamo

After some much-needed rain, San Antonio will be drying out and warming up this weekend for a slew of concerts, festivals and other events.

Here are some things to do in the Alamo City this weekend.

Recommended Videos

What’s happening this weekend

SUPERHERO COMIC CON : The star-studded event takes place Thursday through Sunday and features celebrities like Chris Pine and Diego Luna. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal was supposed to attend the event, but organizers announced late Wednesday that he will not be visiting the Alamo City due to COVID. The Superhero Comic Con is at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls. Click . : The star-studded event takes place Thursday through Sunday and features celebrities like Chris Pine and Diego Luna. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal wasto attend the event, but organizers announced late Wednesday that he will not be visiting the Alamo City due to COVID. The Superhero Comic Con is at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls. Click here for a list of celebrities attending

WATERMELON JUBILEE: The Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee is one of the oldest watermelon festivals in Texas. The festival includes live music, a carnival and a rodeo Friday through Sunday at Stockdale City Park, 111 Texas Hwy 123. Click The Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee is one of the oldest watermelon festivals in Texas. The festival includes live music, a carnival and a rodeo Friday through Sunday at Stockdale City Park, 111 Texas Hwy 123. Click here for more information.

STONEWALL PEACH JAMBOREE: The Stonewall Peach JAMboree & Rodeo is returning for its 63rd year. The festival is on Friday and Saturday at the Stonewall Chamber Grounds, 250 Peach St. The festival includes live music, food and a rodeo. Read our story The Stonewall Peach JAMboree & Rodeo is returning for its 63rd year. The festival is on Friday and Saturday at the Stonewall Chamber Grounds, 250 Peach St. The festival includes live music, food and a rodeo. Read our story here

NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story here

WEEKEND AT MARKET SQUARE: The downtown destination has live music, vendors and food booths available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends in June. Market Square is always open and free to the public. For more information, visit the The downtown destination has live music, vendors and food booths available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends in June. Market Square is always open and free to the public. For more information, visit the Market Square event page

LAST CHANCE FOR BURGER WEEK: This is the last weekend for San Antonio Burger Week, which includes specials at more than 35 restaurants. Burger Week ends on Monday. Read more This is the last weekend for San Antonio Burger Week, which includes specials at more than 35 restaurants. Burger Week ends on Monday. Read more here

MOVIE THEATER CONCERTS: GHOST’s debut movie, “Rite Here Rite Now,” is getting an extended-release window worldwide due to massive fan demand. From Thursday through Sunday, the film will be shown at multiple theaters, including Santikos Entertainment Palladium, Regal Live Oak and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Stone Oak. Read more GHOST’s debut movie, “Rite Here Rite Now,” is getting an extended-release window worldwide due to massive fan demand. From Thursday through Sunday, the film will be shown at multiple theaters, including Santikos Entertainment Palladium, Regal Live Oak and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Stone Oak. Read more here

DRIVERS BEWARE: As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24, weather permitting. Click As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 24, weather permitting. Click here for the closures.

Thursday, June 20

FREE WHATABURGER COFFEE: Whataburger is offering visitors a free 16-ounce iced coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the summer solstice. Read our story Whataburger is offering visitors a free 16-ounce iced coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the summer solstice. Read our story here

FREE PET ADOPTIONS: San Antonio Pets Alive! will have an adoption special with over 50 animals free of charge. The adoption event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Principle Volvo Cars of San Antonio at 1326 NE Interstate Loop 410. Read our story San Antonio Pets Alive! will have an adoption special with over 50 animals free of charge. The adoption event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Principle Volvo Cars of San Antonio at 1326 NE Interstate Loop 410. Read our story here

SPORTS COMPLEX OPEN HOUSE: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host an open house at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The Wheatley Heights Sports Complex is located at 200 Noblewood Drive. Read our preview San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host an open house at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The Wheatley Heights Sports Complex is located at 200 Noblewood Drive. Read our preview here

SUMMER SOLSTICE PERFORMANCE: URBAN-15′s celestial tradition at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) takes place at 2 p.m. This is the 23rd year dancer and artist Catherine Cisneros will dance to mark the summer solstice. Read more URBAN-15′s celestial tradition at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) takes place at 2 p.m. This is the 23rd year dancer and artist Catherine Cisneros will dance to mark the summer solstice. Read more here

RIVER WALK LIVE!: Western soul artist and Texas native Angel White will perform. But this week, the concert will move from Arneson River Theatre to the Hard Rock Café, 111 W. Crockett. Seating begins at 6 p.m., followed by the opening artist at 7 p.m. White will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The event is free. Click Western soul artist and Texas native Angel White will perform. But this week, the concert will move from Arneson River Theatre to the Hard Rock Café, 111 W. Crockett. Seating begins at 6 p.m., followed by the opening artist at 7 p.m. White will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The event is free. Click here for more information.

HEMISFAIR LIVE MUSIC: Sound Cream Sunset Sessions will take place at Civic Park every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June. These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. Read more Sound Cream Sunset Sessions will take place at Civic Park every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in June. These events include a live DJ, dancing and local vendors. Read more here

Friday, June 21

MAKE MUSIC DAY: Friday marks Make Music Day. There will be free events downtown and at the San Antonio Botanical Garden: Hemisfair will have Make Music Day festivities with music-making crafts and dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Yanaguana Garden. Read about it will have Make Music Day festivities with music-making crafts and dancing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Yanaguana Garden. Read about it here The City of San Antonio will have a free Make Music Day festival from noon to 10 p.m. at Texas Public Radio headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is cohosting the event. Read our story will have a free Make Music Day festival from noon to 10 p.m. at Texas Public Radio headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is cohosting the event. Read our story here The San Antonio Botanical Garden will have an all-day Make Music Day festival at the Betty Kelso Center. The event will feature a diverse range of musical groups and genres throughout the day, from classical, rock, mariachi and swing dance. Access to the event is free with Garden admission or membership. Read more will have an all-day Make Music Day festival at the Betty Kelso Center. The event will feature a diverse range of musical groups and genres throughout the day, from classical, rock, mariachi and swing dance. Access to the event is free with Garden admission or membership. Read more here Click here for more Make Music Day events in San Antonio.

ZOO LOCAL DAYS: All Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8 each on Friday. Read more All Bexar County residents can get into the zoo for $8 each on Friday. Read more here

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA: Friday marks International Day of Yoga. People can join a yoga class for free on Friday evening at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. Click Friday marks International Day of Yoga. People can join a yoga class for free on Friday evening at Hemisfair’s Civic Park. Click here to view our story.

Saturday, June 22

DAISO OPENS: Daiso, a store that sells decorations, beauty products and more, is having its grand opening this Saturday. The store will host a special offering for the first two days of its grand opening in the Alamo Ranch area at 5347 W Loop 1604 N., Suite #105. Read all about it Daiso, a store that sells decorations, beauty products and more, is having its grand opening this Saturday. The store will host a special offering for the first two days of its grand opening in the Alamo Ranch area at 5347 W Loop 1604 N., Suite #105. Read all about it here

PRIDE RESOURCE FAIR: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host a free Pride Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center, 138 S Josephine Tobin Drive. The event is open to all community members, including families and their allies. Read our story San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host a free Pride Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center, 138 S Josephine Tobin Drive. The event is open to all community members, including families and their allies. Read our story here

REFUGEE WELLNESS AND RESOURCE FAIR: The City of San Antonio, Catholic Charities, RAICES, Global Refuge and WellMed will host the Refugee Wellness & Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Drive. For more information, visit the The City of San Antonio, Catholic Charities, RAICES, Global Refuge and WellMed will host the Refugee Wellness & Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Drive. For more information, visit the United Nations Refugee Agency website

LIVE MUSIC AT RIVERCENTER: The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter continues Saturday with a free show from Rollfast Ramblers. The show is 6-8 p.m. Click The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter continues Saturday with a free show from Rollfast Ramblers. The show is 6-8 p.m. Click here for more information.

SAN ANTONIO MUSIC SHOWCASE: Back for the first time since 2019, the festival will feature dozens of local bands across several venues in the Alamo City. A wristband gives people access to participating venues from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wristbands range from $15 to $100. Click Back for the first time since 2019, the festival will feature dozens of local bands across several venues in the Alamo City. A wristband gives people access to participating venues from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wristbands range from $15 to $100. Click here for more information.

WORLD CAMEL DAY: From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, camels will be seen on the Alamo grounds to educate the public about the use of camels in America during the 19th century. Read more From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, camels will be seen on the Alamo grounds to educate the public about the use of camels in America during the 19th century. Read more here

Happening around Texas