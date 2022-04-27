Kaiti’s Science Lab makes root beer floats at St. John Bosco Catholic School

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to St. John Bosco Catholic School on Wednesday for another live science experiment. Kaiti and David made root beer floats with Mr. Contreras’ class.

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Kaiti’s Science Lab is now on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to St. John Bosco Catholic School on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David made root beer floats with Mr. Contreras’ class. The students just wrapped up learning the very basics about the three states of matter, so Kaiti and David joined the class for an activity demonstrating the different states with root beer floats.

Solid: Ice cream.

Liquid: Root beer float.

Gas: The bubbles that form when they are combined.

Root beer floats

Here’s what you’ll need:

Root beer (1 or 2 cans).

Vanilla ice cream.

Clear glass or mug.

This activity is courtesy of gosciencegirls.com.

