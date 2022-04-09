Texas Eats: Cajun Tex-Mex, Buttery Biscuits and Handmade Pizza

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Fredericksburg to try a spot cooking up Mexican and American brunch favorites.

We then head to San Antonio to stop by a fun barbeque restaurant with ample outdoor dining space and a playground for the kids. Then we make our way to Waco to enjoy a family-owned brunch spot specializing in scratch-made biscuits.

Next, we travel to Houston for some Cajun Tex-Mex fusion favorites. Tucked away in Blanco, we then head to a rustic spot to chow down on some homemade southern comfort food.

After that, we travel to Hondo to devour some handcrafted wood-fired pizzas. Then we finish things up in Alamo Heights, TX, at a retro sports bar to pair Shiner Beer with some American diner classics.

Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch

Windmill Ice House

Butter My Biscuit Café

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Chess Club Café

HonDough Pizza Company

The Broadway 5050

