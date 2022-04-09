75º

LIVE

Features

Texas Eats: Cajun Tex-Mex, Buttery Biscuits and Handmade Pizza

Enjoy Shiner Beer at a retro sports bar in Alamo Heights

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Fredericksburg to try a spot cooking up Mexican and American brunch favorites.

We then head to San Antonio to stop by a fun barbeque restaurant with ample outdoor dining space and a playground for the kids. Then we make our way to Waco to enjoy a family-owned brunch spot specializing in scratch-made biscuits.

Next, we travel to Houston for some Cajun Tex-Mex fusion favorites. Tucked away in Blanco, we then head to a rustic spot to chow down on some homemade southern comfort food.

After that, we travel to Hondo to devour some handcrafted wood-fired pizzas. Then we finish things up in Alamo Heights, TX, at a retro sports bar to pair Shiner Beer with some American diner classics.

Featured Restaurants:

  • Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch
  • Windmill Ice House
  • Butter My Biscuit Café
  • BB’s Tex-Orleans
  • Chess Club Café
  • HonDough Pizza Company
  • The Broadway 5050

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram