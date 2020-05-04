San Antonio mayor: 34 of 39 new COVID-19 cases come from Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total coronavirus case count to 1,652. The city’s death toll remained steady at 48.
Thirty-four of those new cases were reported in the Bexar County Jail, while five positive test results came from the community. The numbers will likely continue to grow as more testing occurs at the jail, officials previously said.
“We’re seeing a real slowdown in the number of positive cases we are getting,” Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick said, while cautioning that social distancing efforts must still continue.
Since the virus was detected at the jail, more than 280 inmates and employees have tested positive.
Recoveries also grew, the numbers showed. As of Monday, 804 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also said 57 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, while 28 others in the hospital are under investigation. Thirty-three people are in the intensive care unit and 18 are on ventilators.
What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:
In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 48 lives.
About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 18 in all — occurred among residents at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.
Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.
Twenty-two of the 46 people who have died were Hispanic, 11 of those who died were black, 12 were white and one was Asian. Four of the patients who died are younger than 50.
All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.
The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.
|Age Group
|Number of Cases (as of 5/1/20)
|% of Total Cases
|0-19
|77
|5.21%
|20-29
|255
|17.26%
|30-39
|291
|19.70%
|40-49
|277
|18.75%
|50-59
|259
|17.54%
|60-69
|184
|12.46%
|70-79
|90
|6.10%
|80-89
|39
|2.64%
|90-99
|4
|0.27%
|100-109
|1
|0.07%
|Gender of patient
|Number of Cases (as of 5/1/20)
|% of Cases
|Male
|785
|53%
|Female
|692
|47%
COVID-19 in surrounding counties
The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.
Find the latest information for surrounding counties here:
- Comal County
- Kendall County
- Guadalupe County
- Wilson County (In Floresville, officials are concerned of a potential outbreak at the Frank M. Tejeda Veteran’s Home. Two cases have been reported there, and one person has died.)
- Medina County
- Bandera County
- DeWitt County
- Gillespie County
- Hays County
Fatal outbreak at San Antonio nursing home
The virus quickly spread through Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation in late March, infecting more than 100 residents and staff and taking the lives of 18 residents so far.
After the outbreak was identified, city officials barred nursing home staffers from working in multiple nursing homes. Still, some of the infected staff members from the Southeast facility had already spent time at other locations.
The facility has a history of poor health and safety ratings. At least two people who worked at the facility during the outbreak and one family of a resident have spoken to KSAT about how they think the administrators failed to adequately respond.
- Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show
- ‘I’m angry:’ Second worker at SA nursing home with 15 COVID-19 deaths voices concerns about facility’s response
- ’We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
A spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services confirmed the agency is investigating Southeast Nursing’s infection control practices, whether it properly screened staff and providers of critical services to residents and whether it has been following COVID-19 related guidance from state and federal authorities.
