San Antonio COVID-19 death toll stays at 56
Bexar County coronavirus case count hits 1,887
SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday evening, Bexar County’s coronavirus case count reached 1,887, officials said during their daily briefing. Of the 22 new cases, 15 cases come from the community and seven come from the Bexar County Jail.
The county’s death toll did not increase, with the death toll staying at 56.
As of Saturday, 970 people have recovered of COVID -19, exceeding the number of active cases, which is 852. There were 43 new reported recoveries.
303 inmates at the Bexar County jail have contracted COVID-19, including seven new cases, with an additional 55 staff members reported positive.
Eighteen new cases were reported from congregate settings such as nursing homes, with five cases under investigation.
Hospitals reported 62 COVID-19 patients. Thirty-five patients are in the intensive care unit and 21 of them are intubated and using a ventilator.
You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)
What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:
In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 56 lives.
About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 18 in all — occurred among residents at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.
Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.
Twenty-three of the people who have died were Hispanic, 11 of those who died were black, 12 were white and one was Asian. Four of the patients who died are younger than 50.
All but one of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.
The following tables show the breakdown of all confirmed cases by age and gender.
|Age Group
|Number of Cases (as of 5/8/20)
|% of Total Cases
|0-19
|98
|5.30%
|20-29
|357
|19.40%
|30-39
|369
|20.10%
|40-49
|336
|18.30%
|50-59
|309
|16.80%
|60-69
|214
|11.70%
|70-79
|106
|5.80%
|80-89
|40
|2.20%
|90-99
|5
|0.30%
|100-109
|1
|0.10%
|Gender of patient
|Number of Cases (as of 5/8/20)
|% of Cases
|Male
|1,041
|57%
|Female
|794
|43%
COVID-19 in surrounding counties
The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.
Find the latest information for surrounding counties here:
- Comal County
- Kendall County
- Guadalupe County
- Wilson County (In Floresville, officials are concerned of a potential outbreak at the Frank M. Tejeda Veteran’s Home. Two cases have been reported there, and one person has died.)
- Medina County
- Bandera County
- DeWitt County
- Gillespie County
- Hays County
Fatal outbreak at San Antonio nursing home
The virus quickly spread through Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation in late March, infecting more than 100 residents and staff and taking the lives of 18 residents so far.
After the outbreak was identified, city officials barred nursing home staffers from working in multiple nursing homes. Still, some of the infected staff members from the Southeast facility had already spent time at other locations.
The facility has a history of poor health and safety ratings. At least two people who worked at the facility during the outbreak and one family of a resident have spoken to KSAT about how they think the administrators failed to adequately respond.
- Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show
- ‘I’m angry:’ Second worker at SA nursing home with 15 COVID-19 deaths voices concerns about facility’s response
- ’We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
A spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services confirmed the agency is investigating Southeast Nursing’s infection control practices, whether it properly screened staff and providers of critical services to residents and whether it has been following COVID-19 related guidance from state and federal authorities.
