Texas Eats: Puerto Rican Cuisine and Haunted Restaurants

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits historic and haunted restaurants in the San Antonio area.

David’s first stop is at a small-town café, Fluff’s White House, in downtown Floresville. He tours the haunted upstairs and scares up an appetite for some over-the-top burgers!

Next, David takes us to a Puerto Rican restaurant on San Antonio’s South Side and samples plantains and traditional mofongo. He talks with the owner, Iris Ornelas, about the popularity of Cuban sandwiches in Puerto Rico.

David then heads to Austin to take a frightful tour around one of Austin’s oldest remaining buildings at Moonshine Grill. After the scares, David samples cocktails and entrees with his friend and whisky enthusiast, Joe Nguyen!

Then, David heads up North to Dallas to walk The State Fair of Texas and sample some insane fair food items!

After that, David takes us to H-E-B’s newest BBQ location, True Texas BBQ, in New Braunfels. He pairs Shiner beer, brisket, and sides with pit master, Randy Evans.

This is a fun-filled episode of Texas Eats, that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Restaurants featured this week:

A cheesy burger at Fluff’s White House in downtown Floresville. (KSAT)

A tasty sandwich at Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas in San Antonio. (KSAT)

A burger at Moonshine Grill in Austin. (KSAT)

David Elder tries a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin at The State Fair of Texas. (KSAT)

Some tasty BBQ at HEB’s newest BBQ location, True Texas BBQ, in New Braunfels. (KSAT)

