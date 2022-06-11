102º

Texas Eats: Puerto Rican Cuisine and Haunted Restaurants

David takes spooky restaurant tours and samples Puerto Rican fare

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits historic and haunted restaurants in the San Antonio area.

David’s first stop is at a small-town café, Fluff’s White House, in downtown Floresville. He tours the haunted upstairs and scares up an appetite for some over-the-top burgers!

Next, David takes us to a Puerto Rican restaurant on San Antonio’s South Side and samples plantains and traditional mofongo. He talks with the owner, Iris Ornelas, about the popularity of Cuban sandwiches in Puerto Rico.

David then heads to Austin to take a frightful tour around one of Austin’s oldest remaining buildings at Moonshine Grill. After the scares, David samples cocktails and entrees with his friend and whisky enthusiast, Joe Nguyen!

Then, David heads up North to Dallas to walk The State Fair of Texas and sample some insane fair food items!

After that, David takes us to H-E-B’s newest BBQ location, True Texas BBQ, in New Braunfels. He pairs Shiner beer, brisket, and sides with pit master, Randy Evans.

This is a fun-filled episode of Texas Eats, that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Restaurants featured this week:

Fluff’s White House Café - 1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX 78114

A cheesy burger at Fluff’s White House in downtown Floresville. (KSAT)

Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas - 2603 SE Military Dr #106, San Antonio, TX 78223

A tasty sandwich at Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Moonshine Grill - 303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

A burger at Moonshine Grill in Austin. (KSAT)

State Fair of Texas - 34 Cotton Bowl Cir, Dallas, TX 75210

David Elder tries a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin at The State Fair of Texas. (KSAT)

HEB True Texas BBQ - 17238 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

Some tasty BBQ at HEB’s newest BBQ location, True Texas BBQ, in New Braunfels. (KSAT)

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.