Texas Eats: Puerto Rican Cuisine and Haunted Restaurants

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits historic and haunted restaurants in the San Antonio area.
David’s first stop is at a small-town café, Fluff’s White House, in downtown Floresville. He tours the haunted upstairs and scares up an appetite for some over-the-top burgers!
Next, David takes us to a Puerto Rican restaurant on San Antonio’s South Side and samples plantains and traditional mofongo. He talks with the owner, Iris Ornelas, about the popularity of Cuban sandwiches in Puerto Rico.
David then heads to Austin to take a frightful tour around one of Austin’s oldest remaining buildings at Moonshine Grill. After the scares, David samples cocktails and entrees with his friend and whisky enthusiast, Joe Nguyen!
Then, David heads up North to Dallas to walk The State Fair of Texas and sample some insane fair food items!
After that, David takes us to H-E-B’s newest BBQ location, True Texas BBQ, in New Braunfels. He pairs Shiner beer, brisket, and sides with pit master, Randy Evans.
This is a fun-filled episode of Texas Eats, that you definitely don’t want to miss!
Restaurants featured this week:
Fluff’s White House Café - 1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX 78114
Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas - 2603 SE Military Dr #106, San Antonio, TX 78223
Moonshine Grill - 303 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
State Fair of Texas - 34 Cotton Bowl Cir, Dallas, TX 75210
HEB True Texas BBQ - 17238 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247
Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.