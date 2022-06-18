Texas Eats: Pizza, Dumplings and Haunted Restaurants

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder scares up an appetite at haunted restaurants.

David’s first stop is at a historic Texas bar & chili parlor in New Braunfels, The Phoenix Saloon. David takes a tour of the basement of the saloon, which has been around since 1871 and learns about its haunted history.

After the scares, David samples massive double cheeseburgers and hot dogs smothered in Phoenix Saloon’s famous Texas Red Chili!

Next, David heads to the East Side of San Antonio for some loaded pizzas, calzones, and wings at Tank’s Pizza. He talks with the owner, Michael Brown, about his love of food while they sip a Gorilla Drink, a Tank’s Pizza exclusive. Things get wild when David and Michael sample some “spicy buff” chicken wings that knock it out of the park!

Ad

David then heads to downtown San Antonio to the luxurious and haunted St. Anthony Hotel. We hear three haunted stories, each of which has inspired a cocktail at the hotel bar, Haunt.

David also heads to St. Anthony’s premiere seafood restaurant, Rebelle. David goes through the menu with Executive Chef Stefan Bowers. The two share some unique dishes, including a whole, char-grilled, split lobster.

Next, David takes us to the Northwest Side of San Antonio to try some Nepalese-style dumplings being offered in an unlikely location, at Momo House. The gas station and convenience store is unassuming, but there’s nothing basic about the food the owner, Nishant Hada, is serving up to go! David and Nishant sample the menu together and discuss how popular dumplings are in Nepalese culture.

David follows that up with some sweet treats on the West Side of San Antonio at Tropicana Ice Cream. He samples some loaded churros and concha ice cream sandwiches with the owner, Mary Haifa.

Ad

You don’t want to miss this fun-filled episode of Texas Eats!

Restaurants featured this week:

Phoenix Saloon - 193 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Phoenix Saloon (KSAT12)

Loaded fries at Phoenix Saloon (KSAT12)

Tank’s Pizza - 902 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78202

Tank's Pizza (KSAT12)

Supreme pizza at Tank's Pizza (KSAT12)

Haunt - 300 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Ghost-themed cocktails at Haunt (KSAT12)

Rebelle - The St. Anthony Hotel, 300 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Chargrilled lobster at Rebelle (KSAT12)

Rebelle at the St. Anthony Hotel (KSAT12)

Momo House - 4447 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Nepalese-style dumplings at Momo House (KSAT12)

Nepalese dumplings at Momo House (KSAT12)

Tropicana Ice Cream - 8223 Marbach Rd #119, San Antonio, TX 78227

Sweets at Tropicana Ice Cream (KSAT12)

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: