Texas Eats: French Food, Tamales, and an Old-Fashioned Pie Shop

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the top restaurants in Central Texas, including some of the best tamale shops in San Antonio.

David’s first stop is at a Texas-inspired French restaurant, Tardif’ American Brasserie. He samples the menu over cocktails with the owner, Chef Jean Tardif. They discuss Chef Tardif’s unique French and Mexican background and how the two cultures have inspired his cooking.

Next, David takes us to Castle Hills in San Antonio for some awesome tomahawk steaks and Monterrey-style Mexican cuisine at Tu Asador! He speaks with chef and co-owner Jose Gonzales about running the business with his parents and three sisters.

Ad

After that, David heads to New Braunfels to pair some Shiner beers with Wagyu beef fajitas at La Cosecha Mexican Table.

David then takes us to the small town of Hutto for some homemade pies at Texan Café & Pie Shop!

Up next, David takes us to one of San Antonio’s oldest bakeries, Bedoy’s Bakery. He learns about the bakery’s history and the traditional Pan de Muerto.

David then heads to a Rio Grande Valley favorite tamale shop that has recently opened in the Alamo City, Delia’s Tamales. He sits down with the founder, Delia, and listens to the story of the shop’s origin.

David wraps things up at another tamale spot in San Antonio, Tellez Tamales. David tours the tamale factory and gets a rare glimpse into how they produce so many delicious tamales!

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Restaurants featured this week:

Tardif’s American Brasserie - 23110 W I-10 Suite 201, San Antonio, TX 78257

Ad

Beef Wellington prepared by Chef Jean Tardif of Tardif's American Brasserie, in Boerne, Tx (KSAT12)

Duck breast with pear and citrus at Tardif's American Brasserie in Boerne, Tx (KSAT12)

Tu Asador - 8055 West Ave #125, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Tomahawk steak being sliced at Tu Asador in Castle Hills, San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Queso flameado at Tu Asador in Castle Hills, San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

La Cosecha Mexican Table - 505 Business, N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Char-grilled oysters at La Cosecha Mexican Kitchen in New Braunfels, Tx (KSAT12)

Wagyu beef fajitas and shrimp at La Cosecha Mexican Table in New Braunfels, Tx (KSAT12)

Texas Café & Pie Shop - 207 East St, Hutto, TX 78634

Texan Cafe & Pie Shop in Hutto, Tx (KSAT12)

Apple pie a la mode at Texan Cafe & Pie Shop in Hutto, Tx (KSAT12)

Bedoy’s Bakery - 803 W Hildebrand Ave #2127, San Antonio, TX 78212

Pan de Muerto at the historic, Bedoy's Bakery in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Delia’s Tamales - 13527 Hausman Pass, San Antonio, TX 78249

Owner, Founder of Delia's Tamales discusses the origins of her tamale business (KSAT12)

Freshly steamed tamales from Delia's Tamales in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa Factory - 1802 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

Tamale factory at Tellez Tamales in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: