WATCH: SA mayor, Bexar County judge give updated coronavirus briefing 3/27/20
Officials discuss multiple topics during briefing, answer reporter questions
SAN ANTONIO – During the latest coronavirus news update from San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the following things were discussed:
- Nirenberg talked about the rules of the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order, which is in effect until April 9.
- Nirenberg updated the city with new COVID-19 numbers and talked about the city’s self-screening tool.
- Wolff expanded more on how essential businesses can continue to operate during the order. He also spoke about how struggling businesses can get relief.
- Nirenberg and Wolff also talked about closing parks and policing them on Easter weekend to continue social distancing measures and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Nirenberg talked about how the pending test results could help shape data better to have a clearer picture of infections in Bexar County.
- They also discussed how they are helping the homeless during the order period.
Watch the entire briefing in the video player above.
Watch daily briefings by clicking here: San Antonio Mayor and Bexar County Judge give live, daily updates at 6:10 p.m.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
