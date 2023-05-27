76º

Texas Eats: Street Corn Nacho Recipe, Brisket Mac & Cheese and Comfort Food Classics

David Elder and GMSA anchor Sarah Acosta share the kitchen make some loaded grilled corn nachos

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Meat Loaf Plate from Chess Club Café in Blanco, TX (ksat12)

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Smokey Mo’s BBQ, a local neighborhood BBQ chain that’s serving up some amazing deals for Memorial Day weekend.

Next, GMSA anchor Sarah Acosta joins David in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen to grill up some fresh corn straight from the KSAT Garden.

👉 STREET CORN NACHOS RECIPE👈

David then heads up to Waco to check Butter My Biscuit Café, a card shop, game shop and southern cooking combination.

Then, it’s off to Houston to sit down with the owner of BB’s Tex-Orleans, Brooks Bassler.

David and Brooks share some awesome seafood boils and po’ boys as the pair discusses the origins of the successful Texas chain.

Next, David heads to Blanco for some scratch made comfort dishes at Chess Club Café.

David then heads to the small town of Hondo for some delicious and unique pizzas at HonDough Pizza Company.

David finishes things up in downtown San Antonio at Double Standard to help the crew cook up a beer-cheese cheeseburger.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

👉 SHINER STRAWBERRY BLONDE SHANDY 👈

This Week:

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

20210 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78258

Brisket Mac & Cheese from Smokey Mo's BBQ (ksat12)

Street Corn Nachos

Street Corn Nachos (ksat12)

Butter My Biscuit Cafe

1427 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76711

Biscuits from Butter My Biscuit in Waco, TX (ksat12)

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Multiple Locations

Sea Food Boil from BB's Tex-Orleans (ksat12)

Chess Club Cafe

1020 US-281, Blanco, TX 78606

Meat Loaf Plate from Chess Club Café in Blanco, TX (ksat12)

HonDough Pizza Company

1214 18th St, Hondo, TX 78861

Brisket Grilled Cheese from HonDough Pizza Company in Hondo, TX (ksat12)

Double Standard

114 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Beer-Cheese Burger from Double Standard (ksat12)

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

