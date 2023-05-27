Texas Eats: Street Corn Nacho Recipe, Brisket Mac & Cheese and Comfort Food Classics

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Smokey Mo’s BBQ, a local neighborhood BBQ chain that’s serving up some amazing deals for Memorial Day weekend.

Next, GMSA anchor Sarah Acosta joins David in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen to grill up some fresh corn straight from the KSAT Garden.

David then heads up to Waco to check Butter My Biscuit Café, a card shop, game shop and southern cooking combination.

Then, it’s off to Houston to sit down with the owner of BB’s Tex-Orleans, Brooks Bassler.

David and Brooks share some awesome seafood boils and po’ boys as the pair discusses the origins of the successful Texas chain.

Next, David heads to Blanco for some scratch made comfort dishes at Chess Club Café.

David then heads to the small town of Hondo for some delicious and unique pizzas at HonDough Pizza Company.

David finishes things up in downtown San Antonio at Double Standard to help the crew cook up a beer-cheese cheeseburger.

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week:

20210 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 306, San Antonio, TX 78258

Brisket Mac & Cheese from Smokey Mo's BBQ (ksat12)

Street Corn Nachos (ksat12)

1427 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76711

Biscuits from Butter My Biscuit in Waco, TX (ksat12)

Multiple Locations

Sea Food Boil from BB's Tex-Orleans (ksat12)

1020 US-281, Blanco, TX 78606

Meat Loaf Plate from Chess Club Café in Blanco, TX (ksat12)

1214 18th St, Hondo, TX 78861

Brisket Grilled Cheese from HonDough Pizza Company in Hondo, TX (ksat12)

114 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Beer-Cheese Burger from Double Standard (ksat12)

