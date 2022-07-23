99º

Texas Eats: 3-Pound Burgers & Fish Taco Recipe

David cooks up some beer-battered fish tacos in the Texas Eats Kitchen

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to an iconic San Antonio café and cooks up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen.

On David’s first stop, he takes us to the Hill Country to sample some decadent French toast at Sunset Grill in Fredericksburg. David talks with the owner, Angela Mancino, about her inspiration behind the New American bistro.

Next, David heads to El Bucanero in San Antonio to sit down with the General Manager Elizabeth Cervantes to sample some over-the-top seafood creations!

After that, David visits an award-winning taco truck in San Antonio, Mister Diablo.

He then heads to RD’s Burgers in Cibolo to check out the 3-pound burger creation they’ve dubbed, The Juggernaut!

Up next, David heads back to Fredericksburg to try a charming Main St. bar & grill, Hondo’s on Main!

Then, David is taking us to the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen to cook up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos with Shiner brewmaster, Jimmy Mauric!

He then wraps things up at an iconic café in San Antonio, Bobbie’s Café!

You surely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Restaurants featured this week:

Sunset Grill - 902 S Adams St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

French Toast from Sunset Grill in Fredericksburg (KSAT12)

El Bucanero - 13802 Embassy Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Ceviche at El Bucanero in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Mister Diablo Taco Truck - 123 Appler St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Mister Diablo Taco Truck in San Antonio (KSAT12)

RD’s Burgers - 3929 Cibolo Valley Dr #280, Cibolo, TX 78108

3-pound burger from RD's Burgers in Cibolo (KSAT12)

Hondo’s on Main - 312 W Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Fajitalada from Hondo's on Main in Fredericksburg (KSAT12)

Shiner Beer-Battered Fried Fish Tacos

Shiner Beer-Battered Fried Fish Tacos (KSAT12)

Bobbie’s Cafe - 6728 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78221

Table of breakfast items from Bobbie's Cafe in San Antonio (KSAT12)

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.