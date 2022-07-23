Texas Eats: 3-Pound Burgers & Fish Taco Recipe

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to an iconic San Antonio café and cooks up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen.

On David’s first stop, he takes us to the Hill Country to sample some decadent French toast at Sunset Grill in Fredericksburg. David talks with the owner, Angela Mancino, about her inspiration behind the New American bistro.

Next, David heads to El Bucanero in San Antonio to sit down with the General Manager Elizabeth Cervantes to sample some over-the-top seafood creations!

After that, David visits an award-winning taco truck in San Antonio, Mister Diablo.

He then heads to RD’s Burgers in Cibolo to check out the 3-pound burger creation they’ve dubbed, The Juggernaut!

Up next, David heads back to Fredericksburg to try a charming Main St. bar & grill, Hondo’s on Main!

Then, David is taking us to the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen to cook up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos with Shiner brewmaster, Jimmy Mauric!

He then wraps things up at an iconic café in San Antonio, Bobbie’s Café!

You surely don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Restaurants featured this week:

French Toast from Sunset Grill in Fredericksburg (KSAT12)

Ceviche at El Bucanero in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Mister Diablo Taco Truck in San Antonio (KSAT12)

3-pound burger from RD's Burgers in Cibolo (KSAT12)

Fajitalada from Hondo's on Main in Fredericksburg (KSAT12)

Shiner Beer-Battered Fried Fish Tacos (KSAT12)

Table of breakfast items from Bobbie's Cafe in San Antonio (KSAT12)

