Kaiti's Science Lab makes 'density towers' at Sarah King Elementary

KSAT12′s Kaiti Blake, David Sears take science lesson on the road!

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Kaiti’s Science Lab is now on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Sarah King Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of fourth grade students - made “density towers” on Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Sarah King Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Density Towers

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • honey
  • corn syrup
  • maple syrup (pure)
  • milk
  • soap
  • water
  • vegetable oil
  • rubbing alcohol
  • clear jar
  • dropper or spoon
  • food coloring

This activity is courtesy of kiwico.com.

Kaiti Blake is a child weather-geek-turned-meteorologist. 

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

