Kaiti’s Science Lab makes ‘density towers’ at Sarah King Elementary

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – After doing science experiments in the KSAT News studio for over a year, Kaiti’s Science Lab is now on the road! Meteorologist Kaiti Blake and David Sears went to Sarah King Elementary on Wednesday for another live science experiment.

Kaiti and David - along with a class full of fourth grade students - made “density towers” on Wednesday morning. To view the video, click on the player above. To view a preview of the lesson, click on the video below.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and would like Kaiti & David to visit your school, email Kaiti at: kblake@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Density Towers

Here’s what you’ll need:

honey

corn syrup

maple syrup (pure)

milk

soap

water

vegetable oil

rubbing alcohol

clear jar

dropper or spoon

food coloring

This activity is courtesy of kiwico.com.

