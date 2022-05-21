Texas Eats: Japanese Comfort Food, Argentinian Empanadas and Euro Specialties

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits Li’s Restaurant, an authentic Szechuan-style Chinese restaurant in San Antonio serving up bowls of noodles and some very spicy dishes. He talks with owner Kai Li about Chinese culture and the inspiration behind his recipes.

Then, David takes us to Helotes and samples some Japanese comfort foods at Hoka Hoka Fuku. He has fun dining with the owner and sampling katsu and ramen.

Then, David takes a culinary tour across Europe at Europa Restaurant and Bar in San Antonio. Europa specializes in dishes from across the European continent and delivers on all of them!

Then it’s off to the West Side to indulge in some Argentinian empanadas at Fat Tummy Empanadas. David samples various baked sweet and savory empanadas with the owner, Norah Saleh, and discusses why her and her husband decided to open a restaurant.

Next, David heads to the Pearl District to check out a San Antonio staple, Josephine Street. David pairs some steaks and whiskey with a gigantic platter of house battered onion rings.

After that, David heads to a San Antonio local favorite -- Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill for some loaded nachos and gigantic burgers!

Finally, David wraps things up at an iconic pizza joint serving up three distinct styles of pizza at Trilogy Pizza Bistro.

Restaurants featured this week:

LI’S RESTAURANT- 20330 Huebner Rd Ste106, San Antonio, TX 78258

LI'S RESTAURANT in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Hoka Hoka Fuku - 11842 Bandera Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

Hoka Hoka Fuku in Helotes. (KSAT)

Europa Restaurant and Bar - 8811 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Europa Restaurant and Bar in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Fat Tummy Empanadas - 2922 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Fat Tummy Empanadas in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Josephine Street - 400 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Josephine Street in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill - 11888 Starcrest Dr #101, San Antonio, TX 78247

Charlie Brown's restaurant in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Trilogy Pizza Bistro - 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy #113, San Antonio, TX 78258

Trilogy Pizza in San Antonio. (KSAT)

