2023 in review: Most-read stories on KSAT.com

Clockwise, from top right: Authorities respond to a deadly dog attack on Depla Street in February; a tornado touches down near the center of San Antonio in October; Jacob's Well is seen dried-out in the summer; and comedian and actor Adam Sandler visits the Pearl in December.

SAN ANTONIO – From deadly dog attacks to the drought and remorseless summer heat, San Antonio saw its share of sad, scary and frustrating news events in 2023.

But there was also some levity: Strange-looking animals seemed to pop up at random houses, and visitors at the Pearl had the chance to see one of the most popular comedians around, Adam Sandler.

Before we move on to 2024, let’s take a look back at all that’s happened this year, based on some of the most-read stories on KSAT.com.

January

A San Antonio man recently found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. (Photos provided by Animal Care Services.) (KSAT/ACS)

A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch — a coati, a species that is illegal to own in city limits and South Texas.

It was found in a South Side neighborhood, west of Miller’s Pond.

After phoning Animal Care Services for help, officers captured the coati, which belonged to a person living down the street.

ACS said it consulted with state game wardens before the coati was transferred to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation, Inc., which is one of three Texas-based organizations that can legally care for these animals.

Residents who are caught with a coati could face confiscation of the animal and a hefty fine of up to $2,000, according to ACS.

“Please, let wild animals stay wild,” the shelter said.

February

On Feb. 24, 81-year-old Ramon Najera was killed in a dog attack in the 2800 block of Depla Street.

Police said Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder’s dogs were roaming free when they attacked Najera, who was visiting someone in the neighborhood with his wife, Janie.

His wife and two others were also injured and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Three dogs were immediately removed from the home and euthanized.

Over two years, 112 calls were made to the police about something going on at the suspects’ home on Depla.

Moreno and Schnieder are each facing charges of injury to the elderly-reckless and dangerous dog attack resulting in death.

In the wake of the deadly incident, ACS created a searchable registry for dangerous dogs in San Antonio.

March

Over Spring Break, a tree at the San Antonio Zoo “unexpectedly broke and fell,” injuring seven guests.

A child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the child was released from the hospital about two weeks later. Six other people who were hospitalized were previously discharged.

A family injured in the incident later filed a lawsuit seeking damages “in excess of one million dollars.”

April

Authorities in Texas were perplexed in April when they found dead cattle with their tongues missing.

The cattle were found dead in three different counties — Madison, Brazos and Robertson.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of struggle, no blood and no noticeable tracks.

“Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.

Texas state park officials are scratching their heads, trying to identify a “mystery animal” that was recently caught on a trail camera lurking around the Rio Grande Valley. (Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park/KSAT)

May

Proposition A was defeated by a large margin of 28-72 during the May 6 election.

The measure was the biggest turnout driver this election: more people voted on the contentious proposal than in the San Antonio mayor’s race.

Called the “San Antonio Justice Charter” by supporters, Prop A would have decriminalized marijuana possession and abortion, expanded the city’s expanded cite-and-release program, created a new “justice director” position, and embedded bans on choke holds and no-knock warrants in the city charter.

The cite-and-release expansion proved to be the most controversial element, with opponents arguing it would increase crime. The proposition would have made it largely mandatory for officers to issue citeable offenses whereas they currently have discretion to cite or arrest.

June

Adam Glass, 33, was shot and killed as he was getting his haircut inside North Star Mall on June 4.

SAPD said two gunmen went up to the victim in a barber shop and shot him “in cold blood.” Police believed it was a targeted attack.

Police said at no time was there an active shooter at the mall, and no one else was injured. The mall was closed for the rest of the day.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Two other violent incidents happened at North Star Mall after Glass’ death.

In July, two robbery suspects shot through a store’s glass door while fleeing the mall. On Halloween, a robbery suspect shot a security guard who approached him at Macy’s.

July

Investigators in the case of Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, the Houston man who disappeared as a teen in March 2015, said he actually returned home the day after he was reported missing eight years ago.

Farias was found on June 29, 2023, outside a church on 76th Street at Avenue L in Houston, near Buffalo Bayou.

In a news conference, Houston police referred to Farias as a “potential victim” and repeatedly referred to him as an adult, capable of making his own decisions.

Investigators said Farias has made contact with officers multiple times over the past eight years but used fake names and dates of birth. Farias and his mother both provided false information during interactions when investigators visited the mother’s residence, where Farias also lives.

Police declined to provide many details related to the investigation but did disclose that Farias is safe and currently staying with his mother by choice.

August

Jacob's Well before and after drought and over pumping dried up the swimming hole. (Hays County Parks)

Hays County officials shared photos of the dried-up Jacob’s Well in Wimberley, a once-popular swimming hole.

Swimming hasn’t been allowed there in recent months due to low water levels and spring flow.

Under normal conditions, Jacob’s Well releases thousands of gallons of water every day from the Trinity Aquifer.

However, the lack of rainfall and a brutally hot summer resulted in zero flow for the sixth time since 2000.

September

A Canyon Lake couple discovered an odd creature inside a gutter at their home in late summer.

Michele Musmanno told KSAT digital journalist Mary Claire Patton that they used water to try and get it out. And when it finally escaped, it looked like a mystery.

Musmanno said game wardens told her it could be either a squirrel or mink, and TPWD said they couldn’t be 100% positive on the species.

What do you think it is? Watch the video above for a look and the four-footed creature.

October

A brief tornado near downtown was caught on camera during a storm in late October.

The tornado, which was seen near downtown, caused minor damage and no known injuries.

The radar showed a brief spin-up in the area.

You can see some images and videos captured by KSAT Connect users by clicking here.

November

A woman and man were arrested in an “infuriating” child abuse case after their 1-year-old girl suffered severe burns and tested positive for meth, and five other children were found living in “filthy” conditions, BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Amanda Mann, 31, and Dustin Lawrence, 30, have each been charged with endangering a child, endangering a child risking bodily injury, injury to a child resulting in serious bodily injury-reckless, and four counts of abandoning/endangering a child with intent, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

In a news conference, Salazar said law enforcement first learned of the case when the 1-year-old, who only weighed 18 pounds, was taken to the hospital.

The baby had suffered burns on her face and throughout her body, Salazar said. It appeared boiling hot liquid either spilled on her or was poured on her. It appeared the parents injected the baby with meth to help with the pain, Salazar said.

December

Adam Sandler was spotted at the Pearl ahead of his “I Missed You” comedy show at the Frost Bank Center.

The actor and comedian known for films like “Happy Gilmore” and “Uncut Gems” stopped to greet fans and sign autographs as he left the Hotel Emma.

Click here to read more top stories from 2023.